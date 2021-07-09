Marcilene Damasceno

O Amor

Ilustração para o texto "Para além de Amor, Respeito", do Blog NarraVidas de Jamille Ipiranga. Link para o texto: https://jamillenarravidas.blogspot.com/2021/06/para-alem-de-amor-respeito.html

