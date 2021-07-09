Kobra T-Shirt Design

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Influenced by the classic retro snake game, this T-shirt embodies the logo of Kobra, the drag-and-drop ML (Machine Learning) language and the apples of the Nokia phone era. The duotone color palette is purposefully chosen to be simple and minimalistic, while also being eye-catching and bold.