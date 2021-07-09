Sarthak Mohanty

Kobra T-Shirt Design

Kobra T-Shirt Design vector ui logo illustration minimal colorful branding design
Influenced by the classic retro snake game, this T-shirt embodies the logo of Kobra, the drag-and-drop ML (Machine Learning) language and the apples of the Nokia phone era. The duotone color palette is purposefully chosen to be simple and minimalistic, while also being eye-catching and bold.

Posted on Jul 9, 2021
I make ideas come alive.
