Portable radio game-ready asset

Portable radio game-ready asset radio render texture modeling unreal design game 3d
A game-ready asset created in my spare time. It was modeled in Blender and Maya for UVs. I use Substance Painter for painting the textures. Rendered in Marmoset Toolbag4.

Posted on Jul 9, 2021
