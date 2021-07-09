Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Nikita Chaudhary

A very dreamy proposal in Paris illustration

A very dreamy proposal in Paris illustration
I made this illustration based on the real life proposal of VJ Shivani Bafna and Shyam Shah. The proposal went viral on youtube when they posted the proposal video on their channel.

See their real life proposal here 👇
https://www.instagram.com/reel/CJbOf7zBzoS/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Posted on Jul 9, 2021
