Adidas #StayInPlay licras Techfit Period Proof ❤️ 🩸🩸

Adidas #StayInPlay licras Techfit Period Proof ❤️ 🩸🩸 procreate mexico adidas animation ilustradora ilustración girl illustration digitalart digital illustration
Adidas me invitó a ilustrar para la campaña #stayinplay del lanzamiento de sus nuevas licras Techfit Period Proof ❤️ 🩸🩸 Normalicemos la conversación de la menstruación ❤️❤️❤️❤️.

