KINGHAWK - Natural Handwritten Brush Font

Kinghawk is a natural handwritten brush font. Made by writing on paper first and then scanning. Then spruce up each character so that they blend into a very natural font. Like original handwriting.

Kinghawk is perfect for logo, quote, stationery, wedding designs, social media posts, advertisements, product packaging, product designs, label, photography, watermark, special events or anything.

In Zip Package :
– Kinghawk otf
– Kinghawk ttf
– Kinghawk woff
– Readme Files

Comes with feature :
– Uppercase
– Lowercase
– Ligature
– Number, Punctuation And Symbols
– Multilanguage Support.
– Alternate

