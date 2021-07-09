Anima Agrawal

Zepkart App UI Design

Anima Agrawal
Anima Agrawal
  • Save
Zepkart App UI Design bottom nav navigation bottom navigation loan pay pink emojis filters pay money payment app branding logo vector typography illustration mobile app design ui mobile app minimal design
Download color palette

Hey Guys,
Here are some other screens for Zepkart App.

Hope you guys like it!
Leave your feedback on the comment and don't forget to press "Like"️️.

Thank you !

Anima Agrawal
Anima Agrawal

More by Anima Agrawal

View profile
    • Like