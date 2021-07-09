Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mehrzad Goli

FP React Application - 2020

Mehrzad Goli
Mehrzad Goli
Hire Me
  • Save
FP React Application - 2020 i ux branding graphic design
FP React Application - 2020 i ux branding graphic design
Download color palette
  1. Slide 16_9 - 8.png
  2. Slide 16_9 - 7.png

Fight pandemic AKA Doingud was a community of volunteers, local groups, researchers, philanthropists, investors, makers, creators, official institutions, and companies who are on a mission to fight COVID-19 and any future pandemic.

There were more that 10 product designers that were working on project thus I decided to share an Figma link with you : https://www.figma.com/file/K0Gglmwt0uFG7igWjPfgVC/Fight-Pandemic?node-id=0%3A1

View all tags
Posted on Jul 9, 2021
Mehrzad Goli
Mehrzad Goli
Interactive Ptoduct Design
Hire Me

More by Mehrzad Goli

View profile
    • Like