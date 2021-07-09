Sushant Chitrakar

#DailyUI 003: Project Kockpit

#DailyUI 003: Project Kockpit interface product mac abstract mockup landing spacex ui figma webdesign design
Landing page concept for SpaceX Flight Control Interface

Special thanks to https://dribbble.com/hckmstrrahul for the concept.

Posted on Jul 9, 2021
