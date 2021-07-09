《音乐无界，乐趣横生》--嗨玩不停，周末不加班

This is a commercial illustration project undertaken in 2020. The merchant wants to hold a weekend music festival. The demand is high-playing, no overtime on weekends, posters and peripheral derivatives. The party theme that eliminates the needs of merchants is music without boundaries and fun. . Attached to the typical rock and roll elements, the "fashion", "trend", "interesting" and "extensive" elements are integrated into the unique art scene, abandoning the rules and being in infinite reverie

Due to time reasons, it has only recently been organized and released