Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Leila

Vaccination

Leila
Leila
  • Save
Vaccination vaccinationdrawn graphic design artist illustration design pros and cons of vaccination vaccinated vaccination
Download color palette

I think this is a very important topic right now. How do you feel about vaccination against COVID-19? Are you ready to get vaccinated yourself? And does it matter to you in which country the drug is produced?

Leila
Leila

More by Leila

View profile
    • Like