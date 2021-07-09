Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
safitri Irma

Eazyrent = travel easy with Eazyrent.

safitri Irma
safitri Irma
  • Save
Eazyrent = travel easy with Eazyrent. userinterface androiddesign sewamobil designapp figmadesign uxdesign uidesign application androidapp exploration eazyrent carrent rentcar
Download color palette

Hello Fellas ✋,

Today i want to share my latest UI design exploration about Rent Car App.
What do you thing about it?

I hope you guys like it 😉

Press "L" to like and feel free to leave a comment in this post.

safitri Irma
safitri Irma

More by safitri Irma

View profile
    • Like