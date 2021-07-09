Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Kiran Padmanabhan

Berlin

Kiran Padmanabhan
Kiran Padmanabhan
Berlin sketch vector art digital art character illustration design
Vector illustration of one of the best written characters on screen. Berlin from Money Heist.

Completely done using Sketch App.

For hq vector file, drop an email to kolourpixels@gmail.com or DM in Instagram to @kolourpixels

Posted on Jul 9, 2021
Kiran Padmanabhan
Kiran Padmanabhan

