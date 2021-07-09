Katherine Shan

Daily UI #3 - Cat Cafe Landing Page

Katherine Shan
Katherine Shan
  • Save
Daily UI #3 - Cat Cafe Landing Page ux ui webdesign design dailyuichallenge dailyui
Download color palette
  1. DailyUI3 - Landing Page Dribbble Shot.jpg
  2. DailyUI_-DailyUI3---Landing-Page-Dribbble-Shot.mp4

I recently learned about Jitter and couldn't wait to try it out. It makes it super easy to export your Figma file and animate it. I highly recommend it to anyone who's looking for a quick way to animate their prototypes!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 9, 2021
Katherine Shan
Katherine Shan
Designing delightful, intuitive interfaces.

More by Katherine Shan

View profile
    • Like