Collateral Rebranding

Part two of sharing what I have been up to in my day job. My employer has been in business since 1987, and their marketing material had become quite dated over the years, in need of a facelift to represent their redesigned product line.

Over the last year, I've designed and directed the complete redesign of our company collateral as a part of our overall rebrand to represent the new Goff's. We've gotten great feedback from our distributors, getting feedback that we are leaps and bounds ahead of where they thought our company was. We are making a splash in the industry, just beginning to taste the success of the rebrand.