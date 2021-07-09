Analog sounds Complete Bundle

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Looking out for the music creators and lovers of analog sounds to fit in the digital realm. We offer the COMPLETE DIVIDED SOULS / 12BIT SOUL Catalog Bundle Pack. We've bundled up all of the sound kits in our arsenal and delivered them for a reduced price as producers are looking to maximize their hard-earned dollars while fueling creativity regardless of production style.
Melodic Loops
Bass Riffs/Grooves
Guitar Riffs/Grooves
Gritty Analog loops
Organs/Electric Pianos
Arps
Lush Pads
Sequences
Snares/Claps
Kicks/Toms
Subs/808
Analog Bass
Hi-Hats/Percussion
FX
One Shots
Miscellaneous Sounds
if you like to buy please visit here : https://12bitsoul.com/products/divided-souls-ent-complete-sounds-bundle