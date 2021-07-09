YeonJae Lee

Contrails

Contrails illustartion peaceful design airplane motion graphics animation sky
Added animations on my old works
Looking through the windows on a peaceful day

@spaceberrycherry (https://bit.ly/2T2jxp5)
@dood_lyspace (https://bit.ly/3wYWgmI)

Posted on Jul 9, 2021
