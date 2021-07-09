Jose Cordero

Ccloset Payment Page DailyUI Challange 002

Ccloset Payment Page DailyUI Challange 002 figma payment ui graphic design design dailyui 100daychallange
Simple, clean Payment page for clothing boutique in Panama. She already had a style and aesthetic so i tried to keep within those bounds.

Posted on Jul 9, 2021
