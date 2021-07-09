Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
[Daily UI] 012. E-commerce shop(Single item)

[Daily UI] 012. E-commerce shop(Single item) website simple clean shop store ecommerce ui modern webdesign uiux
Hi! Dribble :)
It is already 12th Daily UI Project.
I designed E-commerce website of flower store with modern and clean mood.
Thank you very much !!

Posted on Jul 9, 2021
