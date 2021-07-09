Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Rafij Rahman Rohan

Bitonix Financial Logo Design: Letter B + Letter F + Bar Graphs

Rafij Rahman Rohan
Rafij Rahman Rohan
Bitonix Financial Logo Design: Letter B + Letter F + Bar Graphs branding logo gradient shares stock market bitcoin cryptocurrency exchange forex stocks trading investment business corporate money fintech finance chart bar graph letter b logo
Logo design for Bitonix Financial, it's a fintech company. The concept combines the letter b + letter f + bar graphs into a modern logo mark.

Rafij Rahman Rohan
Rafij Rahman Rohan
Logo & Brand Identity Designer
