Regenerative Therapy Brochure

Regenerative Therapy Brochure
When our client, a podiatric practice in Denton, TX changed vendors for a specialty treatment, they wanted marketing materials that would give them more control over the messaging and claims.

What resulted was a wrapped accordion brochure that clearly highlighted three product tiers, with distinct benefits.

Posted on Jul 9, 2021
