FocoClipping – 免費線上去背工具，內建 3 種不同去背模式並提供添加背景圖片裁切與陰影效果

FocoClipping 是一款非常好用的免費線上去背工具，它提供了大多前端設計師或是電商網站常常所需要使用到的圖片去背功能。最棒的是，它不僅去背的效果非常的優異且強大之外，還提供了多種不同種類的去背模式，讓你可以根據上傳的圖片類型不同而進行自動去被模式的選擇，相當的靈活。
如果你還想了解其他免費線上去背的相關網站，可以參考：Removal Editing Tool、Clipping Magic、Removal.ai、Remove.bg、BackgroundCut、InPixio Remove Background、Unscreen…等等，非常好用的免費線上去背網站。
繼續閱讀：https://techmoon.xyz/fococlipping/