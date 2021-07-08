Jun Young T. Teves

CARTOONING

Jun Young T. Teves
Jun Young T. Teves
  • Save
CARTOONING
Download color palette

Reference: Rev. Sun Myung Moon and Dr. Hak Ja Han Moon
Tool Used: Adobe Photoshop 2020

Posted on Jul 8, 2021
Jun Young T. Teves
Jun Young T. Teves

More by Jun Young T. Teves

View profile
    • Like