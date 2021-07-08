Playvid logo (v letter mark)

Here is my recent exploration for playvid Branding project which is unused. hope you like it.

logo concept: letter v + play icon + Half round marketing space. if you are interested. you can contact me feel free.

YOU CAN CONTACT FOR FREELANCE WORKS : Arafatho7496@gmail.com

Skype: Arafat hossain

WhatsApp: +8801705337496

please do like, comment, for more concept.

don't forget to follow me. Thanks :)

behance

Facebook

Linkedin

Instagram