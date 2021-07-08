Matt Whalley

Coffee bag labels

Few (of many) explorations with shape, type & color for local coffee roaster. Had a lot of fun doing cultural research and then trying to abstract it into geometry and a expandable design system. Client approved but sadly never made it to print.

Posted on Jul 8, 2021
UX/UI DESIGNER & FRONTEND DEVELOPER
