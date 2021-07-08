Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Good for Sale
Abu Hena Rasel

Wahar - W Modern Letter Logo Design- Logomark

Abu Hena Rasel
Abu Hena Rasel
Hire Me
  • Save
Wahar - W Modern Letter Logo Design- Logomark minimalist logo design typography negative space logo collection logo trends 2021 website logo app icon unused logo w letter logo modern logo w logo needed logo logo and branding need logo brand identity logo
Wahar - W Modern Letter Logo Design- Logomark minimalist logo design typography negative space logo collection logo trends 2021 website logo app icon unused logo w letter logo modern logo w logo needed logo logo and branding need logo brand identity logo
Wahar - W Modern Letter Logo Design- Logomark minimalist logo design typography negative space logo collection logo trends 2021 website logo app icon unused logo w letter logo modern logo w logo needed logo logo and branding need logo brand identity logo
Wahar - W Modern Letter Logo Design- Logomark minimalist logo design typography negative space logo collection logo trends 2021 website logo app icon unused logo w letter logo modern logo w logo needed logo logo and branding need logo brand identity logo
Download color palette
  1. W-01.jpg
  2. W-02.png
  3. W-03.png
  4. W-04.jpg

Branding Logo Identity

Price
$550
Buy now
Available on dribbble.com
Good for sale
Branding Logo Identity

Hello Guys,
This is unused Logo design. If you want can you buy this.
If you like my design , please 'LIKE' my design & Give your valuable 'COMMENT'.
Don't forget to 'FOLLOW' me for getting a Professional Modern design Everyday.
------------------------------------------------

I am also available for new projects
CONTACT FOR FREELANCE WORKS :

mail: abuhenarasel1@gmail.com
skype: abuhenarasel1
Whatsapp: +8801784081049

Thank You.

----
Follow me on
Behance | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Abu Hena Rasel
Abu Hena Rasel
Freelance logo & identity designer
Hire Me

More by Abu Hena Rasel

View profile
    • Like