Virtual Showcase - Our Solution to Cancelled Tradeshows

Since our first-quarter tradeshow was cancelled this year, we decided to go virtual with what would have been our branding package to our customers. Last year I joined the company and completed a complete rebranding with our in-house design team. This year, we've focused on application-driven marketing, educating our product dealers and arming them with materials to send on to their own customer groups.

This week-long virtual showcase was hosted on our website (the screen grab above is from the custom post designed in WPbakery on Wordpress). During this campaign, my team featured 4 of our main products, premiered a new video piece, posted twice daily on social to echo the messaging, and hosted a live webinar with our VP of Sales. When our competitors sent out email campaigns during the cancelled show, we stepped up to the plate for our customers. Not only was the campaign a success in driving engagement, but it was completely free (vs tens of thousands of dollars we would have spent at the show).