Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
AL AMIN

Ink Watercolor Photoshop Action

AL AMIN
AL AMIN
  • Save
Ink Watercolor Photoshop Action ink art photoshop
Download color palette

Ink Watercolor Photoshop Action

This Ink Watercolor Photoshop Action are perfect for photographers and designers.
It’s enhances and adds more beautiful to images. It will help you to stunning your images
to make unique and awesome looks.

This action has been tested and working on Photoshop CC2020 English Version.
Software supported version:CS6,CC2015.5,CC2016, CC2017,CC2018,CC2019,CC2020+ English Version.

Most important instruction:

(1) First open an image in Photoshop. Expand the space around your photo for best results.
Select your Background image and take crop tool from tools bar then expand all side.
Now you need resize your image. For resize image select crop tools and go top menu bar you
see W x H x Reso three blank box. Write W 2000px,H 2000px,Resolation 72. Then press enter button.

(2) Open your photo Create a new layer then rename “paint”( in lowercase).
Then select a brush and paint your image. Close "paint" layer eye and keep selection "paint" layer
Then click action play button.

File Includes:

- ATN Files include(Photoshop Action File)

- Brush File

- Help File

- PDF Help File

- Work on every photos.

- High quality result.

- Easy Customizable

- Organize layers

- Easy Install

- User Guide

- Easy to Use

- No photoshop skill needed

- 24 hrs support

If you have interest purchasing this product please
visit my creative market profile link.
https://creativemarket.com/studioretouch
or e-mail : hmalamin8952@gmail.com
Please help me with the ratings, it helps a lot. Thank you Enjoy
Download Now!
https://creativemarket.com/studioretouch/6294791-Ink-Watercolor-Photoshop-Action?published

View all tags
Posted on Jul 8, 2021
AL AMIN
AL AMIN

More by AL AMIN

View profile
    • Like