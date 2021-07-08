Isao Koga

Daily UI #007 - Settings

Isao Koga
Isao Koga
  • Save
Daily UI #007 - Settings coffee branding app ui graphic design
Download color palette

Coffee shop mobile app—ensuring every customer can get the perfect cup, made to order, without waiting.
Customize any drink the way settings you want it — with honey, soy milk, sugar.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 8, 2021
Isao Koga
Isao Koga

More by Isao Koga

View profile
    • Like