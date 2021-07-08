Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jake Barger

Polk Roasters Coffee House Logo Design

Jake Barger
Jake Barger
  • Save
Polk Roasters Coffee House Logo Design brand identity typography logotype logos logomark logodesign logo designer logo design coffee logo coffee vector logo illustration icon graphic design design branding photoshop adobe photoshop adobe illustrator
Download color palette

Unused Logo Concept for Pol Roasters Coffee House. The client wanted and earth/grunge style incorporated into the rebrand. To achieve this look, I paired a light taupe color with a dark brown color that contrast well with each other. I also created a secondary logo mark with just the P.

Jake Barger
Jake Barger
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Jake Barger

View profile
    • Like