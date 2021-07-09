Mason

Detøured brand teaser

Mason
Mason
Hire Me
  • Save
Detøured brand teaser gif graphic design launch vector logo identity travel concept branding
Download color palette

Launching a fun side project soon: detoured.net
Here is a teaser of the logo and a glimpse into some of the content!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 9, 2021
Mason
Mason
Brand Identity, UI/UX, & Strategy for Startups 🚀
Hire Me

More by Mason

View profile
    • Like