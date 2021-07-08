Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Online store design

Hello!
I would like to share the design of an online lamp store. The work was done in Figma.
Share your opinion in the comments below!
If you liked it, leave comments and reviews.

Thanks everyone!

Posted on Jul 8, 2021
