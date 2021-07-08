Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Live Streaming App Ui Design

Live Streaming App Ui Design typography minimal mansoorcreative ux
Download color palette

Hey folks. I just helped one of my client with this Ui design which is a Live Streaming TV app. Keeping the dark theme really helped make the app pop (As usual :)). If you like it, don't forget to press the "L" key on your keyboard and leave a like and comment. :)

Posted on Jul 8, 2021
