Akademeia Project - Switch between simple and advance mode

Akademeia Project - Switch between simple and advance mode
An UI/UX design I made for online collegiate teaching software.
Switching between simple and advance mode during lecture. Simple mode allows student (eg. teaching assistant) to help manage the digital class setting.
Visit www.yifandu.com/portfolio/akademeia for more detail!

