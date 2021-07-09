eCommerce layout (UX testing)

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
What if you could buy a house on the internet? not new anymore... But what if it looked like a basic ecommerce experience? Well, we are trying to figure this out and have been user testing some shopify looking layouts to see how people react. We are trying some wild ideas to see how much friction we can remove in the homebuying process before customer lose all trust.