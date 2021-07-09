Nicolas Solerieu
Opendoor Design

eCommerce layout (UX testing)

Nicolas Solerieu
Opendoor Design
Nicolas Solerieu for Opendoor Design
  • Save
eCommerce layout (UX testing) ui web real estate product layout ecommerce
Download color palette

What if you could buy a house on the internet? not new anymore... But what if it looked like a basic ecommerce experience? Well, we are trying to figure this out and have been user testing some shopify looking layouts to see how people react. We are trying some wild ideas to see how much friction we can remove in the homebuying process before customer lose all trust.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 9, 2021
Opendoor Design
Opendoor Design
Empowering everyone with the freedom to move

More by Opendoor Design

View profile
    • Like