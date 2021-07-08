Map | DailyUI 029

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hey! How are you doing? Today I had to make a map. Any sort of map. So I choose a classic print map. I think it's really simple. To be honest, I struggled a lot to decide what kind of map and how to do it. After looking through dribble for inspiration I finally saw how I could make something simple. Since I've been doing a lot of 'App', web and digital stuff, I thought that a printed map might be more interesting that an app or website with a map. But I would like to read what do you think about it. What would you change? #DailyUI