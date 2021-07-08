Jorge Sales

Contact | DailyUI 028

Jorge Sales
Jorge Sales
Contact | DailyUI 028 contact us travel dailyui challenge map world contact logo graphic design ui branding art ux illustration design
Hey! How are you doing? So, for day 28 of the #DailyUI challenge, I had to make something related to 'contact'. So this is a Contact page for an international brand with offices on many countries in America. I really liked he dotted map and the 'peachy red' color. What would you change to make it better?

