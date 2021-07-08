Morning Vintage - Retro Script Font

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Morning Vintage-A Script Font
Morning Vibes is a handcrafted font inspired by designs and illustrations from urban styles. An excellent choice to add the right amount of street and retro vibes. Perfect for social media branding projects, fashion designs, printed quotes, packaging, or even as a stylish text overlay to any background image.
Morning Vintage includes Multilingual Support to make your branding reach a global audience.
Features:
Ligatures
Stylistic Set
Swashes
PUA Encoded
Numerals and Punctuation
Free download for personal use : https://clickfreefonts.com/fonts/13362/morning_vintage.html
Commercial use : https://din-studio.com/product/morning-vintage/