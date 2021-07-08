Morning Vintage - Retro Script Font

Morning Vintage-A Script Font

Morning Vibes is a handcrafted font inspired by designs and illustrations from urban styles. An excellent choice to add the right amount of street and retro vibes. Perfect for social media branding projects, fashion designs, printed quotes, packaging, or even as a stylish text overlay to any background image.

Morning Vintage includes Multilingual Support to make your branding reach a global audience.

Features:

Ligatures

Stylistic Set

Swashes

PUA Encoded

Numerals and Punctuation

Free download for personal use : https://clickfreefonts.com/fonts/13362/morning_vintage.html

Commercial use : https://din-studio.com/product/morning-vintage/