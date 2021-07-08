Daily UI #100 - Daily UI Redesign

Just turned another page! Day 100

This was a great run. I learned a lot from the community and also about myself. I won't say this was easy because it definitely wasn't, I remember every time I posted a design unsatisfied cause I had no time left, I felt extremely guilty.

But I went through it and manage my time more carefully with work, school, side-projects, and life, learned how to work and output a design in only a few minutes, and dealt myself off that white page syndrome.

I will eventually go back to some of my designs to do a more advanced UX study to improve those who are worth it.