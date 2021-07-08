Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Edward Sudjono

Loki TVA Mobile App Design

Edward Sudjono
Edward Sudjono
Loki TVA Mobile App Design
Was inspired to do a TVA design after watching Loki. Made a small prototype video about it as well. Check it out on my:
IG: @ux.edward
Tiktok: @ux.edward

Posted on Jul 8, 2021
Edward Sudjono
Edward Sudjono

