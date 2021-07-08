Ali Shour

Carsam app - pt.4

Hi Dribbblers 👋
While renting a car through Carsam app, each car picked (prior to confirming booking process) is displayed in a separate screen with further information and details about the car itself. Additional screens include a Favorites section, which collects every car liked by users in a single place, in addition to notifications, reviews, and map screens.

