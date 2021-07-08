Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Carsam app - pt.2

Hi Dribbblers 👋
Setting up an account for Carsam app is pretty simple and straight forward. Users could either use their phone number or a Facebook/Google account to sign in or sign up. I picked red as the primary color, with two darker shades, as the main colors across the app.

Every like, comment, or follow is much appreciated!
Your support will make me stronger! 💙
Stay in touch, and Have a nice day! 🙏

