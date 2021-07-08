Carsam app - pt.2

Hi Dribbblers 👋

Setting up an account for Carsam app is pretty simple and straight forward. Users could either use their phone number or a Facebook/Google account to sign in or sign up. I picked red as the primary color, with two darker shades, as the main colors across the app.

Every like, comment, or follow is much appreciated!

Your support will make me stronger! 💙

Stay in touch, and Have a nice day! 🙏

Want to see more?

Press «L» and stay tuned!

See you around!

Got an idea? Contact me through my Whatsapp!

Or Follow me here 👇🏻

Website | LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram | Pinterest