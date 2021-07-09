Concept illustrations

This is a 3 part illustration series titled Trading City to explain the concept of shopping in a highly dense urban fabric. I used the following paragraph to help illustrate the concept.

Imagine a city that has been reconfigured to meet the needs of Omni shoppers living in a dense, organic urban fabric, where all of retail now takes place either on street or in public spaces. A city that lets you connect with each and every farmer, milkman, shoe maker, jeweler and many other services right to your doorstep. A simple mobile app that connects buyers, sellers and anyone discovering the city, sharing a wide range of information including current information of the pop-up shop, route of travel, products on sale, seller’s contact information, delivery and payment options. A city whose shops now lie somewhere between the physical and digital realm, to make shopping more convenient and accessible for every citizen. All products delivered to your most recent location, all over city, for you to surf through, see, touch, smell, hear and taste before making a purchase. It will be a hassle free retail experience all over the city, even in the most congested corners at any time.