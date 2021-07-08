🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hi Dribbblers 👋
This mobile UI Design is about Carsam app, a rental car service which assists users to rent any car that they need or love, literally any car: Starting with Sedan cars, sport cars, SUVs, muscles cars, and last but not least vintage cars.
I'll add more shots of the project adding some more details about some different features.
