NEW Jacksepticeye Sticker

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I was looking through my previous designs and found a Jacksepticeye (aka my favorite/the GREATEST Youtuber of all time) sticker design that I made 3-4 months ago and decided to revisit it. Hope you guys like the new version! Should I make new ones for the other youtuber stickers I made?
Want to see the original? : https://dribbble.com/shots/15278053-Jacksepticeye-Sticker
Feedback is always welcome.