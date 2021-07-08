Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Immersive Design

NEW Jacksepticeye Sticker

Immersive Design
Immersive Design
  • Save
NEW Jacksepticeye Sticker nice meme top of the morning bell jacksepticeye flat branding sticker design illustration icon vector
Download color palette

I was looking through my previous designs and found a Jacksepticeye (aka my favorite/the GREATEST Youtuber of all time) sticker design that I made 3-4 months ago and decided to revisit it. Hope you guys like the new version! Should I make new ones for the other youtuber stickers I made?

Want to see the original? : https://dribbble.com/shots/15278053-Jacksepticeye-Sticker

Feedback is always welcome.

Immersive Design
Immersive Design

More by Immersive Design

View profile
    • Like