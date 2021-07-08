NEW Jacksepticeye Sticker

I was looking through my previous designs and found a Jacksepticeye (aka my favorite/the GREATEST Youtuber of all time) sticker design that I made 3-4 months ago and decided to revisit it. Hope you guys like the new version! Should I make new ones for the other youtuber stickers I made?

Want to see the original? : https://dribbble.com/shots/15278053-Jacksepticeye-Sticker

Feedback is always welcome.