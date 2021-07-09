Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Hadia Azed

illustration - architecture & climate control

Hadia Azed
Hadia Azed
Hire Me
  • Save
illustration - architecture & climate control building architecture design 3d isometric art isometric illustration
illustration - architecture & climate control building architecture design 3d isometric art isometric illustration
Download color palette
  1. 3.0.jpg
  2. 332311c5b690e7b8895d190bc877cfe8.jpg

This is an illustration I made for a friend's architecture thesis. She was designing a housing community using following design principles: vernacular architecture construction techniques, climate control, sustainability and thermal comfort.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 9, 2021
Hadia Azed
Hadia Azed
Illustration and graphics of all kinds. I live for 🎨 & ☕️
Hire Me

More by Hadia Azed

View profile
    • Like