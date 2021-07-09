Chris Whalen

Historik - Website Concept v1.0

Chris Whalen
Chris Whalen
Hire Me
  • Save
Historik - Website Concept v1.0 ui sky blue red blue early access early mobile app app app website historik history wip web web design concept website
Download color palette

Here's a sneak peek into the Historik website. It is still in the works but thought I would share. I have plans to add quite a bit of interaction to the page to make each section stand on its own.

Chris Whalen
Chris Whalen
Crafting meaningful experiences through thoughtful design.
Hire Me

More by Chris Whalen

View profile
    • Like