CAB T-shirt Graphic

CAB T-shirt Graphic abortion rights abortion fundraiser nonprofit t-shirt design t-shirt modified type modified typography typography type vector
Final design for a t-shirt that was sold to raise money for the Chicago Abortion Fund.

