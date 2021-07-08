Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
OnlyHuman VR AR MR Event - Branding + App & Web Design

OnlyHuman is a VR, AR, and MR event that I recreated from one of my senior projects when I had attended Full Sail University. As the sole brand and UI designer, I designed this project from inception to final design through research I’ve done and branding/UI design principles.

Duration: 1 month

Tools Used: Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe XD

Posted on Jul 8, 2021
