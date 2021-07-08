Bryan Richard Keith

Pharmaka - 248/365

Bryan Richard Keith
Bryan Richard Keith
  • Save
Pharmaka - 248/365 texture illustrations greek illustration glass container herbs herb
Download color palette

Trying out something completely different today. Drawing on a tablet is still pretty unnatural for me, so I'm working on fixing that. For now though, here's a pretty crudely drawn plant.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 8, 2021
Bryan Richard Keith
Bryan Richard Keith

More by Bryan Richard Keith

View profile
    • Like